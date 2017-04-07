A Better Mid-South: East High School STEM

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

East High School in Memphis is poised for a makeover of sorts. The school is being transformed into a T-STEM school.

T-STEM schools have classes that focus students on career paths in transportation, science, technology, engineering, and math.

When school goes back in the fall, between 100 to 125 students will be able to take STEM courses.

I can't think of a better change for a school -- since we sit in the shadows of companies like FedEx. These students are going to get to learn about distribution, logistics and aviation in a state-of-the-art lab.

The lab and classes are being made possible because of a partnership between University of Memphis and Shelby County Schools.

The transformation of East High School into a T-STEM school will make this A Better Mid-South.

