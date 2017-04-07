Man who created 'Chauncy's Chance' set to release album - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man who created 'Chauncy's Chance' set to release album

Matthew Michael (Source: WMC Action News 5) Matthew Michael (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The mastermind behind Chauncy's Chance is getting a chance of his own.

Matthew Michael made headlines in June 2016 when a young man, Chauncy, asked to carry his bags at Kroger. Michael praised Chauncy and used social media to raise more than $250,000 for Chauncy and his mother.

Now we're learning that Michael is a singer/songwriter for Made In Memphis Entertainment, the new recording label started by Stax star David Porter.

Michael has a distinctly Memphis sound.

"It takes the best aspects of soul and pop--and I've got a little of a rock flair--and ties it all into a sound that's uniquely Memphis," Michael said.

Michael's music roots were in electronica, but then his band member died and Porter convinced Michael his range was for a larger, more mainstream audience. 

Porter launched his label and gave Michael a song he'd been saving for the right artist for 20 years.

"You don't get bored in what he's saying, because there's so much freshness in the way he says it and his vocal tone is just pristine," Porter said.

Michael was working on his album when Chauncy offered to carry his groceries. Michael said he didn't want to publicize the fact that he was making an album because Chauncy's Chance was about Chauncy, not him.

"I didn't want to get the two intermingled. It was about Chauncey and his family at that time," Michael said. "That's the beautiful thing about God's design. When you're in it, it just becomes kind of obvious. He puts you in the right place at the right time. Your gifts will be there--like everything just kind of works in unison."

Michael's album will be released later this year.

