More than 70 crimes reported near Foote Homes despite vacancy

In 1940, the Foote Homes community in Memphis was built as federally-funded public housing. Now 70 years later, the community has become a haven for crime.

In February, all residents were relocated and the homes are now boarded up. The vacant buildings are set to be demolished.

Even though the homes are empty, crime is still a problem around the community.

One of Thursday night’s gunshot victims was found in front of a senior living apartment only steps away from the vacant Foote Homes complex, which neighbors said is only adding to the crime.



"I think they should rebuild as soon as possible,” said neighbor Edward Sledge. “That would make things better."



Sledge lives right across the street at Cleaborn Point at Heritage Landing Apartment Homes. He said he saw one victim of Thursday night's triple shooting.



"He kept saying he had been shot, call 911 call the ambulance, and when he pulled his shirt up that when you could see blood was up under his arm," said neighbor Henry McNeil.



We looked up crime stats within the area and found dozens of incidents reported to MPD within the last month.



According to MPD's cyber watch, there have been more than 70 incidents in the last month.

Memphis Housing Authority told WMC Action News 5 investigators the demolition would be complete by March of this year. We have requested an updated timeline.



"I think it's kind of bad,” Sledge said. “A lot of stuff happening. Nobody over there."



We requested more information from MPD to find out if crime has increased in the area since the complex became vacant. Once we get that information, we will update this story.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.