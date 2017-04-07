Eighth grader receives prosthetic arm built by classmates, teach - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Eighth grader receives prosthetic arm built by classmates, teachers

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An eighth grade student's life has been changed forever, all thanks to his classmates and teachers.

Basketball is a sport that takes coordination. 

Dontavius Morris, 14, lives for the game and he does it with only one hand – and he does it well.

“I can do all the moves that people with both hands can do,” Dontavius said.

Dontavius was born without an arm due to a birth defect. On Friday, his life changed as he tried on his brand new prosthetic arm, built entirely with a 3D printer.

“It was very exciting and really strange at the time because I thought I could never do something like that,” Dontavius said.

For the first time in his life, Dontavius used a right arm to pick up a cup, high five, and touch a football. Teachers and students at the Memphis School of Excellence worked together for three months to build this prosthetic specifically for him.

“He will have more self-esteem and he can play better,” said Muhammet Turkay, with Memphis School of Excellence. “We test with the balls, he can grab the balls. There is actually small plastics here that actually grabs the balls.”

“It brings change in his life,” said Dontavius’ mother Natasha Morris. “It's amazing, it's amazing. I really love them. This school is amazing.>

Prosthetics can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000, but this one is much cheaper.

“It’s like $50-$55,” Turkay said.

The school wants to use this technology to help people across Memphis.

“And our long-term goal is not just help Dontavius but the other students in Memphis,” Turkay said. “We want to help as many people as we can.”

Dontavius said he wants to have one effect on others.

“Inspire other people that have disabilities,” Dontavius said.

He plans to do that by achieving his own goals.

“Being a basketball player, making it to the NBA,” Dontavius said.

Now Dontavius can start grabbing that dream.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly