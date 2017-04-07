White Station qualifies for national Science Olympiad tournament - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

White Station qualifies for national Science Olympiad tournament

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: GoFundMe) (SOURCE: GoFundMe)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

White Station High School students are trying to raise $20,000 to be able to travel and compete in a national competition.

The Science Olympiad team just won the state tournament. Now, they're hoping they can represent the Bluff City and state of Tennessee in the national competition in Ohio. The national competition is held in May.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the students raise the needed funds to travel and compete in the competition. Right now, they have received $1,600 in donations on the GoFundMe. The team said they need to raise $20,000 before May 7 in order to travel to the competition.

This is the first time a school from Memphis is going to the nationals. 

To donate to the students, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:26:18 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly