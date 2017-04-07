White Station qualifies for national Science Olympiad tournament

White Station High School students are trying to raise $20,000 to be able to travel and compete in a national competition.

The Science Olympiad team just won the state tournament. Now, they're hoping they can represent the Bluff City and state of Tennessee in the national competition in Ohio. The national competition is held in May.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the students raise the needed funds to travel and compete in the competition. Right now, they have received $1,600 in donations on the GoFundMe. The team said they need to raise $20,000 before May 7 in order to travel to the competition.

This is the first time a school from Memphis is going to the nationals.

To donate to the students, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.