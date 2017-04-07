Germantown student wins Missing Children's Poster contest

A Germantown student at Farmington Elementary School won a statewide contest hosted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Khushi Patel, 10, drew a picture inspired by a maze for the 2017 Missing Children's Poster contest. Patel chose to draw a maze theme to symbolize the complex struggle of helping missing children. Her entry was picked from DOZENS of submissions, and has already been submitted to the national competition hosted by the United States Department of Justice.

We wish her good luck in the national contest!

