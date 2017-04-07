Frost Advisory for parts of the Mid-South overnight - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Frost Advisory for parts of the Mid-South overnight

By Ron Childers, Chief Meteorologist
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A chilly night is in store for much of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area Friday, and some parts of the Mid-South could even be dealing with frost. 

The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a Frost Advisory for Gibson, Madison, Chester, and McNairy Counties in West Tennessee and Tippah and Alcorn Counties in Northeast Mississippi from 2 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday. 

Temperatures for most areas in the Mid-South will fall into the low to mid 40s but colder air along with a light wind and a clear sky is expect to create the possibility for scattered frost in and along the Tennessee River Valley. 

Residents in those areas who have done any early planting should take steps to protect those plants. Also make sure outdoor pets have shelter and warm bedding overnight. 

Fortunately, winds will shift to the south over the weekend allowing warmer air to return to the area making for a much warmer weekend pattern. This also looks to be the last chance for frost for the season, so if you’ve been holding off on your outdoor gardening then this weekend will be the perfect weekend to begin.  

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman's husband on the family's front porch.

