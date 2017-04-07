New fire safety dog joins Memphis Fire Department

Three Memphis Fire Department dogs got their very own fire coats.

The Memphis Fire Museum has a new member... and she's already stealing hearts.

Ember Spotters Dove arrived in the Mid-South Thursday night, and spent her first afternoon in Memphis at the Memphis Fire Museum on Friday.

Ember is an 8-week-old Dalmatian that came from a home in Houston, Texas of a woman who rescues deaf Dalmatians and deaf Great Danes.

"About 30 percent of Dalmatians are born deaf in one or both ears," said Patricia Belt with Tennessee Spotters.

Belt is the owner of the other three Memphis Fire and Life Safety dogs, who recently got their own turnouts. She's also Ember's new owner.

The dogs are used to help teach children how to safely get out of a home that is on fire.

"She'll (Ember) learn how to stop, drop, and roll," Belt said.

Ember will also learn a few more fun tricks to show off when she starts working, but that will not be for a while. For now, she's all puppy and capturing the hearts of the city's firefighting heroes.

She will be trained for the next two to three years before she's ready to get to work as a Memphis Fire and Life Safety dog. She will also go through the training to become a certified therapy dog, where she can work to help children as well as adults who have gone through trauma.

But she will make frequent visits to her new friends at the Memphis Fire Museum as well.

For now, she's adjusting to her new home and enjoying all the attention she is getting - even from Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat. She's also adjusting to having siblings Izzy, Lottie Dot, and Astro in her home as well...or should we say they're adjusting to her.

