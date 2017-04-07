Group promotes parking alternatives at Memphis Zoo

With beautiful weather expected for Saturday, a group of neighbors and activists expect a busy day at the Memphis Zoo.

They'll be out at the corner of McLean and Galloway Drive helping zoo guests find free neighborhood parking.

We called the organizer, who said many people involved actually live in that neighborhood.

She wants people to know there are free parking alternatives to parking on the Greensward grass and that conflict is not resolved.



