Flag raising ceremony honors 6 children killed by violence, negl - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Flag raising ceremony honors 6 children killed by violence, neglect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Police Peacemakers honored the memories of six children on Friday. The children are those who all who  died at the hands of violence or neglect, according to investigators. 

The Peacemakers lifted the memories of those children up in song while the Child Advocacy Center raised a flag to memorialize their lives. 

Each of the children who died were under the age of four. 

Four of the children were all siblings and were accused of being killed by their mother Shanynthia Gardner

"We may disagree on many things in this world, but this is not one of them," magistrate Terre Fratesi said. "Everyone agrees that these children should not have lost their lives to violence."

In addition to the flag being raised, six white doves were also released. 

April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month and the flag will fly for the remainder of the month at the Civic Center Plaza.

