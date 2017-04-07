Man shot doing yard work on Fizer Ave.

A Memphis man was able to escape serious injury after he was struck by gunfire while doing yard work Friday afternoon.

Memphis police are still searching for a motive to a shooting that spans two streets in this Memphis neighborhood.



The family of 50-year-old Kenneth Payne says he was shot while working on his neighbor’s yard in the 4000 block of Fizer Avenue.



The victim's father Edgar Coleman says he witnessed the attack and they heard about five or six gunshots.

"We were sitting in the front porch and all of them - like some of them hit the side of the house and when he come across the street and fell. It's just like - what's going on!" Coleman said.

As bullets flew, Coleman says his son ran across the street to him. That's when he discovered Payne was shot in his back left side.



"And he said he had got hit. I said oh lord, it's just something you think could never happen right in your front door," Coleman said.

Coleman says he doesn't believe his son was the target, because the gunfire came from the street over.

"I thank God that it didn't, wasn't as bad as it could of been. Because like I said it was 6 or 7 shots," Coleman said.

Neighbors say it was a close call, and they are grateful no lives were taken.



Police have not released any details as to what caused the gunfire.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.