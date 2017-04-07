11-year-old with asthma reported missing

An 11-year-old boy is missing, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Antonio Young Jr ran away from his home around 4:30 p.m. on Friday after he got in trouble at school.

According to the City Watch, Young knew he would get in trouble at home for getting in trouble at school so he left.

He was last seen at his home in the 5400 block of N. Meadow Lake Drive.

He is described as being 4'9'', weighing 80 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a red uniform shirt and blue pants.

If you have any information on his location, call Memphis Police Department.

