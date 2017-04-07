New boutique hotel possibly coming to Beale St.

A new boutique hotel could be coming to the foot of Beale Street.

Developers have applied to construct a Vib by Best Western between 4th Street and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

It would be six stories tall and have 101 rooms.

The company is still required to hold a public neighborhood meeting about their plans.

The land is currently vacant and adjacent to the First Baptist Beale Street Church.



Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.