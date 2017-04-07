Man kills pedestrian in hit-and-run, returns to confess to police

A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run on Sevier Street and Summer Avenue Friday night.

Memphis police said Tillman Station received a call about the man lying in the street, but there were no witnesses to the hit-and-run.

Police said the car was traveling east when it struck the pedestrian. The man, who was in his 50s, was walking south when the vehicle hit him. MPD identified him as Jimmy Naramore.

Initially police said the driver, identified as Dejuan Parker, left the scene. However, Parker later returned to the scene and confessed to police that he was the one responsible.

Parker is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

