'Taste of Memphis' showcases Mid-South food, builds bonds

We all know that if there's one thing the Mid-South does well, it's food.

On Friday that heritage was celebrated at the fourth annual Taste of Memphis event at Tiger Lane.

Community leaders gathered at the festival, which showcases Memphis and Shelby County neighborhoods in ways that uniquely represent their communities. Participants said the event builds bonds across the area.

"We have a wonderful turnout here. We have over 50 or so neighborhood watch groups," Harold Collins, with the Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission, said.

"We have vendors out here, business people out here, of course, we have the Memphis fire and police."

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was also on hand for the day's festivities.

