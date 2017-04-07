Great weather and a good reason to get outside this weekend

This will be the perfect spring weekend to get outdoors.

We can expect plenty of sunshine and much warmer temperatures as winds shift to the south Saturday, allowing temperatures to climb.

The great weather starts Saturday morning and continues through Sunday. If you need a reason to get outside to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, then consider taking part in the Memphis Grizzlies 2017 Grizz Fit 5k. The run begins at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at FedExForum with a course that takes you through the heart of downtown Memphis. It’s a good way to start your spring workout routine and to be outdoors.

