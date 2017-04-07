Baby Hippo at Memphis Zoo becomes a star attraction for visitors

Baby hippo snuggles with her mother at the Memphis Zoo (SOURCE: Memphis Zoo Facebook)

The baby hippopotamus born at the Memphis Zoo appears to be fitting in just nicely, complete with snuggles with her mother and visits from Memphis zoo visitors.

Many posted on Facebook they made the trip to the zoo Friday just to see the baby.

The baby hippo was out for the public view Friday and seemed right at home.

The baby, who has not been named yet, was captured in photos snuggling with her mother and enjoying the water on a beautiful Memphis day.

The Memphis Zoo is still taking votes on what will be the baby's name. The contest is open until noon on April 13 and has been narrowed down to five names.

