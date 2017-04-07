Missing 12-year-old located, returned home

Memphis Police Department has canceled a City Watch issued for a 12-year-old on Friday.

Police said Wesley Henderson ran away from his home in the 3500 block of Derby Place between 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. He has been found and returned home.

Officials would like to thank the public's assistance in locating him.

