Off-duty firefighter killed in Friday night motorcycle crash

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an off-duty Memphis firefighter was killed in a head-on crash involving a car and a motorcycle Friday night.

The accident took place on Macon Road and Lenow Road shortly before 10 p.m.

The off-duty firefighter, who was identified as Lieutenant James Hightower by the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, was driving the motorcycle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Officials have not released any information on the condition of the other driver, who was not taken to the hospital.

