Memphis native becomes first female Oakland police chief

She's the first female police chief in Oakland, California’s history.

But before that, she was a Memphis police officer.

Anne Kirkpatrick made history earlier this year when she was sworn in as police chief in the Bay Area.

Kirkpatrick says she notes some unfortunate similarities between the two cities when it comes to violence, but says the same solutions can work in both places.

“We need to go back and remind everyone that police are the people and the people are the police,” Kirkpatrick said. “We need to do it together, we cannot do it alone. The police can't do it alone and the community can't do it alone. We've got to restore relationships and legitimacy.”

Kirkpatrick adds she's confident both cities will be able to achieve those goals.

She also served as police chief in Spokane, Washington.

