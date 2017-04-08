Man found shot to death in Whitehaven

A man was found shot to death in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.

The man was found in a breezeway in front of a door in the 3700 block of Graves Road just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Family members confirmed that their relative, who they simply identified as Norman, was shot and killed in front of his apartment.

Police are still investigating.

