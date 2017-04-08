Man shot, killed in alley in Uptown - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed in alley in Uptown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in an alley in Uptown Memphis.

The man was found inside a red Toyota in alley behind a business in the 500 block of North Second Street, not far from Bass Pro Shop, just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said they heard several shots and were checking the area when they found the victim. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

