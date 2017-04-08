Police need your help identifying carjacking suspects

Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a carjacking suspect.

The incident took place Thursday, April 6 in the 100 block of North Avalon Street.

Police say a 62-year-old man was washing his car Thursday afternoon when he saw a suspicious-looking vehicle pull up near him with three men inside.

The victim said that while he was drying his car, one of the men approached him from behind, pointed a weapon at him and demanded his keys.

He became involved in a struggle with suspect and dropped his keys. A second man picked up the keys, got into the victim’s 2007 lime green Dodge Charger and drove away southbound on Willett Street towards Madison Avenue.

The suspect descriptions are vague, but the victim did describe what each suspect had on. One was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a light colored shirt underneath and dark pants. This suspect was armed with a black handgun. The second suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, a light colored shirt underneath and dark pants.

The suspects' vehicle is a gold, 1999-2005 Chevrolet Impala with no hub caps and a donut tire on the right front wheel. The left front quarter panel is dark grey in color and does not match the rest of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip here, where you will be linked to the Memphis Crime Stoppers’ website. You will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.

You can also text your tip by typing the keyword ‘AWARD’ to 274637 (CRIMES). If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

