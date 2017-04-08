Community comes together to battle Muscular Dystrophy

A Mid-South teen battling a difficult disease isn't letting long odds keep her from making an impact.

Saturday morning, dozens took part in the sixth annual MDA Muscle Walk of Memphis at the Lichterman Nature Center.

Westminster Academy student Hannah Warren and her supporters were full of spirit and flooded the park with pink as they danced and cheered the day away for a great cause.

“I'm so excited because this is an event where we can come together and try to raise funds to find a cure for Muscular Dystrophy,” Hannah said.

Hannah was diagnosed with Myotonic Dystrophy in 2014.

“Since then, I have had a surgery, which made my symptoms worse, but since then, I have been able to grow in my faith through the things that I have experienced,” Hannah said.

However, she didn't let that stop her from forming Hannah's Hope, a team full of supporters who help raise money to find a cure for the disease.

“I'm overwhelmed by all of the love and support from all of my friends from school and church,” Hannah said.

While Hannah has kept the faith while fighting Muscular Dystrophy, she counts on a huge team of supporters keeping Hannah's Hope alive.

“Thank you to those who came out to support me,” Hannah said. “It means the world to me and thank you to those who donated.”

