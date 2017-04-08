Residents team up for neighborhood cleanup

We're sending a high-5 to Bluff City residents who spent their Saturday making sure kids in one neighborhood have a clean space to play.

Groups gathered for the first ever community cleanup event in South Memphis.

Neighbors teamed up with groups from First Baptist Church on South Lauderdale and Girls Inc. members for what organizers said was a tremendous example of community outreach.

“That's really the point of all of this, to set an example for the community, to set an example for the young people, to let them know that their community is worth being clean,” First Baptist Church member Rebecca Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson adds she's excited about future investments to be made in the South City community.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.