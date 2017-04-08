Inside the Made In Memphis Entertainment recording studio

We got a look inside music legend David Porter's new Memphis record label.

The state-of the-art complex at Made in Memphis Entertainment is one of the most advanced studios in the world.

"If there's something you believe in, if it's something you're passionate about, then put it on the table," Grammy-award winning artist David Porter said.

Stax Records legend Porter put up a chunk of change for this $5 million, 16,525-square-foot studio, and investors followed suit.

“We have a complex that has pre-production rooms, writing rooms…,” Porter said.

The wood on the studio walls and ceilings are not for decoration; they’re sound diffusers.

"Made for pristine sonic output," MIME Vice President and Head of A&R Hamilton Hardin said.

Even the floors are specialized.

"We had to pour a new slab. There's eight inches of concrete on top of a spring system,” President of Made In Memphis Entertainment Tony Alexander said. “The ceilings are also decoupled from the roof."

British studio designer Michael Cronin made studios A, B and C totally different to create different sounds.

"Studio B room has a different dimensional structure than A and C so you can get a specialized sound depending on which room you go into,” Alexander said. “It's a very technical analysis he went through to calculate how long, wide the rooms had to be, the ceiling height, all of that was factored into it."

The designer used mathematics to optimize sound, and even the doors are specialized to seal out noise.

"You could turn the volume up in Studio B and that room could start vibrating,” Alexander said. “You could be walking down the hall and you wouldn't be able to discern the sound or the movement."

Porter has a console in the works that’s one of only four in the world, making Memphis an attraction for top talent.

"The music and the music imagining and the images coming out of this complex, this multi-complex, I will tell you emphatically, that we are right now, right in your ear hole," Porter said.

