Man retaliates, shoots intruders who fatally shot uncle

Deputies in DeSoto County are investigating a deadly overnight home invasion.

A resident and one suspect were shot and killed, while another suspect was shot and transported to Regional One.

“I was actually inside with a gun in my face,” said Cortney Mosley.

Mosley said three or four men entered his home on Burton Road in Olive Branch on Sunday at about 2 a.m. The intruders demanded money and pointed rifles at the people inside the home.

Cortney said there were multiple family members inside, including his girlfriend Kemberly Scott and his uncle, 58-year-old Curtis Mosley.

Cortney said a fight broke out, and he watched as his uncle was fatally shot in the back.

“After the scuffle, I seen them shoot my uncle,” he said.

That’s when he said he grabbed his girlfriend’s pistol and shot two of the intruders. DeSoto County investigators identified the intruders as Deangelo Miquel Tinnin and Miriko Dairyell Simmons. Tinnin was shot and killed, while Simmons is listed as stable.

“They just killed my uncle in front of me. They're in my house,” Mosley said. “Not only in my house, but where I lay my head.”

The family said the other suspect or suspects ran away. Mosley and his girlfriend have injuries from the incident.

“I’m very upset that this even happened to us,” Scott said.

Family members believe the home may have been targeted. Investigators have not commented on a possible motive in the case.

“We’re very confused right now about why this house was chosen,” said Mosley’s sister Maggie Dean.

Dean said her brother wouldn’t have hurt anyone, and they are simply stunned at the events that took place.

“We’ve been living in this house for over 50 years,” said Dean. “This is a family house.”

