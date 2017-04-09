City watch issued for missing, possibly suicidal man

A city watch has been issued for a missing man.

Police say Marc Robinson was last seen leaving Regional One Health on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday, April 9, at about 9:40 a.m.

Officials say Robinson was under involuntary commitment by hospital staff. He became upset and left the hospital on foot.

Police say he has a mental disorder and may be suicidal.

Officials have not released information about his height, weight, or the clothes he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

