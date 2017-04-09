MPD officers injured in Sunday morning crash

Two Memphis police officers are recovering after their cars were struck while covering a crash on Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:28 a.m., officers were handling a crash in the emergency lane on I-55 Northbound at Stateline Road. A vehicle struck the back of one of the squad cars, causing it to strike another squad car.

The officers in each squad car were injured and transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. The driver who struck the officers was also transported in non-critical condition.

