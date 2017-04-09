Two shot on Riverside Dr, one in custody

Officers on the scene at Riverside Drive and Georgia Ave. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Law enforcement rushed to Riverside Drive after a man and woman were shot Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Riverside, just in front of Tom Lee Park.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition; the male victim is in non-critical condition.

One suspect has been detained at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

