Mom wants answers after daughter with special needs beaten up

Shelby County Schools released a statement about an attack on a special needs student during school, but the district refused to answer specific questions about the attack.

A Memphis mother wants answers after video captured her daughter with special needs being attacked, reportedly by two of her classmates at White Station Middle School.

Melissa Harper said she simply wants to know why the attack wasn't stopped.

A video posted on Instagram shows two girls beating up a student with a teacher nowhere in sight.

“I watched this video and I'm like, 'Oh my God,'” Harper said. “My initial response: I'm furious; I'm outraged.”

Melissa is the mother of 12-year-old Takya Wilson, the 6th grader at White Station Middle School seen getting punched over and over again in the video. Harper said she has a lot of unanswered questions.

“Why would they do that to her?" she asked. "Why [are] they hitting her? Why [are] they fighting her?"

“I was hit in my back. I was hit in my head right here,” Takya said about the attack.

Takya was born premature and deaf, and her condition is what makes this fight even worse. Takya has a tube that runs from her head and keeps liquid out of her brain.

If these attackers had punched her in the wrong place, Harper said it could have been fatal.

She said teachers are supposed to be in the special needs class at all times, and she wants to know why the violence wasn't stopped.

“Somebody is going to be held accountable for their actions, of their negligence, leaving my daughter in this classroom to be abused like that, to be assaulted,” Harper said.

She also wants to make sure this never happens to another student.

Takya agrees.

We reached out to Shelby County Schools about the issue and have not heard back. We also reached out to Memphis police about this incident, who said they will provide an update on Monday.

