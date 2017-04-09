Rain chances increase this week

After a dry weekend, we will usher in a more active weather pattern over the next week. A cold front will cause showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front on Monday night. This slow moving front will mostly impact eastern Arkansas and will weaken as it crosses the Mississippi River. Heavy rain is possible after 7 p.m. A few scattered showers will be likely in north Mississippi and west Tennessee on Monday evening, especially after 9 p.m. Thunderstorms will not be severe.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off for most of the day on Tuesday. It won't be a total wash-out and you will have breaks in the rain. There will be heavy rain at times, but these storms will not be severe.

REST OF THE WEEK: With warm temperatures, an influx of moisture and a nearby stalled front, there will be a chance for stray showers all week. A weak system will increase rain chances slightly on Friday.

EASTER WEEKEND: This forecast will become more refined as we get closer to the weekend. At this point, Saturday looks dry, but a few scattered showers will be possible Easter Sunday. Rain chances will likely be highest during the afternoon and evening, so you may want to have the Easter egg hunt early.

