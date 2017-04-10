McNairy County Schools closed due to broken water line - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

McNairy County Schools closed due to broken water line

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
McNAIRY CO., TN (WMC) -

McNairy County Schools will be closed Monday.

School officials said a broken water line at Adamsville High School is responsible. 

It’s unknown whether the water line break caused any damage at the school.

