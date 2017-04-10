Cardinals' Rosenthal nearing return

Relief pitcher, Trevor Rosenthal, could return to The St. Louis Cardinals this week after throwing some successful practice outings last week.

Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his lat muscle.

After throwing two bullpen sessions, and then a simulated inning, Rosenthal told MLB.com he felt good, "I'm just going to see how I bounce back, and stay on top of things. Hopefully I continue to progress."

The Cardinals begin a three game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

