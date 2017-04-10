Study ranks Memphis the 2nd fattest city in U.S.

According to WalletHub.com, Americans collectively spend up to $315.8 billion annually on obesity-related medical treatment. And according to the website’s recent study, Memphis ranks near the bottom of their list of Fattest Cities in America, joining Jackson, MS, and Little Rock in the bottom three.

Analysts compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 17 key metrics, including obesity and overweight, weight-related health problems, and healthy environment. Memphis ranked last in active lifestyle, 2nd in percentage of obese adults, and 3rd in percentage of adults with high blood pressure.

The overall rankings of Fattest Cities in America:

Jackson, MS Memphis, TN Little Rock/North Little Rock, AR McAllen/Edinburg/Mission, TX Shreveport/Bossier City, LA Chattanooga, TN/GA Mobile, AL Lafayette, LA Winston-Salem, NC Knoxville, TN

Weight Problems in Memphis (1=Fattest, 50=Avg.):

2nd – % of Obese Adults

23rd – % of Physically Inactive Adults

35th – % of Adults with High Cholesterol

11th – % of Adults Eating Fewer than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day

4th – % of Adults with Diabetes

3rd – % of Adults with High Blood Pressure

1st – Active Lifestyle

You can find the full report by clicking here.

