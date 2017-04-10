Predators to face Blackhawks in NHL Playoffs

The NHL has announced that Nashville and Chicago will begin their playoff series at the United Center, home of the Blackhawks, on Thursday.

The series will continue in Chicago for game two on Saturday, April 15. Game three, four, and if needed, game five will be in Nashville on April 17, 20, and 22. Game three is at 8:30 p.m.; the times for the other games will be announced later.

