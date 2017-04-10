Man shot in gas station parking lot

A man was shot in the parking lot of a Memphis gas station on Monday morning.

Police said the 39-year-old man was leaving BP at Winchester Road and South Mendenhall Road around 2:20 a.m. He was approached by two men in the parking lot. One of the men pulled a gun on him and demanded money.

The victim, who told the two men he didn't have anything, was shot in the hand as he tried to run away. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

