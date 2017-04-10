MATA driver, passenger injured in interstate crash

A MATA driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Interstate 240.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on I-240 near Walnut Grove Road.

Police said the driver of a Ford Expedition rear-ended the MATA bus.

The driver of the bus told police he had neck and back pains after the crash. An 80-year-old passenger also said he banged his surgically-repaired knee during the crash.

The driver of the Expedition was not injured. That driver was cited for not having a driver’s license and failure to maintain safe lookout.

Both the MATA passenger and driver were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

