SCSO: Man drunkenly fires 20 shots into own home

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after for drunkenly firing shots into his own home while his roommate and girlfriend were inside.

SCSO officials said Dalton Turner, 22, fired 20 shots into his home while his three neighbors, including an 11-year-old were outside on their patio. The shooting occurred just before midnight Sunday on Old Dominion Court, which is near the intersection of E Shelby Drive and S Germantown Road.

The three neighbors ran for safety and called SCSO for help.

After searching Turner’s home, deputies found a gun on his bed, several shell casings and live rounds on the floor, and several bullet holes in the walls of the bedroom.

Turner’s roommate and girlfriend said he came home intoxicated and angry. He went upstairs to his bedroom and started shooting. The two left the home and ran for safety.

Turner was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, five counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and resisting official detention.

No injuries occurred as a result of the shooting.

