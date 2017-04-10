Mother of 2 shot in Tom Lee Park while getting ice cream with her children

Two people have been charged after a shootout at Tom Lee Park on Sunday night.

Police said 18-year-old Branden Gray and his 17-year-old brother were involved in a shootout with another group of men around 7 p.m. The other group of men remain at large.

Investigators said the brothers and several other men were involved in the shootout at the busy park. A 37-year-old woman was caught in the crossfire.

Police believe that woman was an innocent bystander. She has since been released from the hospital.

The woman said she was bringing her children to Tom Lee Park for ice cream when she was hit by a bullet.

"All of a sudden, out of nowhere, something hit me," she said. "I didn't see any commotion. No one was running. It's like a bullet just came out of nowhere."

The mother of two children will take several weeks to physically heal, but may never be the same.

"I prayed and just praying to God that I didn't die," she said.

She said she wanted to enjoy the weather with her children, but not long after they arrived at the park she was shot.

"I didn't know what it was until I looked down and saw a hole in my pants," she said.

The bullet hit her in her lower stomach. She immediately laid on the ground and waited for paramedics, who were tending to another gunshot victim, Gray's brother.

The 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was later released and charged with aggravated assault.

"I was just laying there and waiting and waiting," she said. "I was praying Lord please don't let me lay here and bleed to death."

Gray is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with/fabricating evidence, and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Witnesses said the scene at Tom Lee Park was chaos Sunday night.

"I saw a lot of police and a lot of commotion," witness Dildra Williams said.

Williams was walking at Tom Lee Park on Sunday when she heard the gunshots.

"Chaotic. It was chaotic," Williams said.

"It's just sad. It's such a nice park," Grant Parker said.

There are multiple SkyCop cameras at Tom Leek Park. Police said there have also been extra patrols at the park and in the area. According to police, there will be even more patrols downtown for the coming weeks, especially for Memphis in May.

"More policemen and I wish we could come up with something to help us get along," Williams said.

Memphis City Council chairman Berlin Boyd said he has heard from many people about the shooting.

"I've been getting an abundance of emails," Boyd said.

He said emails poured in Sunday night, but it wasn't just about the shooting at the park. The concerns were also raised about the excessive cruising along Riverside Drive and on Mud Island.

"It brings a challenge to manage and have eyes everywhere," Boyd said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland posted on Twitter on Monday that he and MPD Director Mike Rallings discussed the shooting and that MPD is reviewing how to proceed going forward to ensure safety, but Strickland did not release any specifics on changes that would be made to ensure safety.

Director Rallings and I discussed Sunday's shooting at Tom Lee Park this morning. He and the MPD team are reviewing how to proceed. pic.twitter.com/yjW4iDg0dl — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) April 10, 2017

"It's definitely high on my priority list," Boyd said.

Boyd said constituents have suggested adding no cruising zones on Mud Island or Riverside Drive or even closing parks at an earlier hour. It's a topic he said the council will be taking up since there is a lot at stake.

"We are definitely going to have a discussion about it and see if we can bring some police experts to the table and maybe some community stakeholders to the table and maybe we might be able to put some legislation in place," Boyd said.

