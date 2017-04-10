Woman admits to killing Cordova man seven months after the fact

Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigators said a man was killed inside his Cordova home. His missing car has been found on Summer Avenue. According to SCSO officials, the car was 'burned out.'

Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigators said a man was killed inside his Cordova home. His missing car has been found on Summer Avenue. According to SCSO officials, the car was 'burned out.'

Also on WMCTV.COM

A woman turned herself in and admitted to killing a 33-year-old man more than seven months ago.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested Roxalene Pullen in the murder of Rocky Regenold.

Regenold was shot in the head in August 2016 on Mikayla Lane. Investigators found Regenold's car several miles away; it had been set on fire.

Investigators said Pullen turned herself in to deputies and signed a confession saying she shot him.

Pullen is charged with first-degree murder and theft of property.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.