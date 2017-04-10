Body found in trunk of repossessed car identified

A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner. Officials said the body was identified as Anitra Summerville, 42.

Summerville's body was found around 10 a.m. on Pasadena Drive in Horn Lake, Mississippi, near the intersection of Goodman Road and Highway 51.

The coroner said foul play is suspected in the death.

The gray Chevy Malibu was towed away from All Star Recovery in Horn Lake after an employee doing inventory found the woman's body in the trunk. Officials said the car was repossessed overnight in Memphis and brought down to the All Star Recovery lot in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

"It's kind of scary," Paula Cochran said.

Cochran works next door and was shocked to hear what happened.

Memphis Police Department said the car was towed from Crow Road in Nutbush.

"It's pretty strange," neighbor Linda Rangel said.

Neighbors said the car had been sitting in an empty lot for at least a week. Two neighbors said when they walked by the car they smelled a foul odor.

"It smelled like something had been there for a while," Ariel Moore said.

Some neighbors were angry that a body was just steps from their front doors.

"They out here killing people like this and leaving their bodies in neighborhoods? What if a child found that?" Moore said.

"Sorry for their family, that must be awful," Johnathan Wood said "I can only imagine what that's like."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.