Collierville native sets Murray State hit record

Collierville native and former Christian Brothers High School star Tyler Lawrence is making a name for himself in college baseball.

Lawrence set the record for most hits in Murray State history, passing Wes Cunningham. Lawrence has 238 hits in his career, and he's still got several games to go.

The senior is hitting .302 this season for the Racers. Lawrence also tied the current Murray State record for all-time doubles.

