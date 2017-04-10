Father indicted for murder of 2-month-old son

A father is in jail accused of critically injuring his 2-month-old son.

A father is in jail accused of critically injuring his 2-month-old son.

A child beaten over the weekend has died in the hospital. Police said James Robinson's two-month-old died.

A child beaten over the weekend has died in the hospital. Police said James Robinson's two-month-old died.

A grand jury indicted a Frayser father in the murder of his 2-month-old son, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

James Clifton Robinson is accused of abusing his son on November 2, 2015. Robinson was the only caregiver present when his 2-month-old died.

On November 5, the boy was pronounced dead. Police said the boy suffered a skull fracture and internal injuries that appeared to be non-accidental.

Robinson is behind bars at Shelby County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.