Lawson brothers to Kansas; Crawford to leave Memphis

Dedric and KJ Lawson are transferring to Kansas.

Last week, the two Tigers announced they were leaving the University of Memphis.

KJ made the announcement with a not-so-subtle tweet:

R O C K C H A L K J A Y H A W K !???? — Keelon Lawson (@KJLawson2) April 10, 2017

Dedric was the team’s top scorer in 2016-17, and KJ was the third-leading scorer for the Tigers, who missed out on postseason play.

The two said they plan to comply with NCAA’s transfer rules, which will require them to sit out the 2017-18 season before they are able to play for a new school.

Shortly after the Lawson brothers announced they planned to transfer to Kansas, guard Markel Crawford announced he would also leave Memphis.

Crawford is set to graduate Memphis on May 6. He said during an interview on 92.9 ESPN that he would use the NCAA's graduate transfer rule to leave Memphis and play for another school without sitting out a year.

"I'm just looking for a coach that can be trusted and a university that go far in the NCAA tournament," Crawford said during the 92.9 ESPN interview.

