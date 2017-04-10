Redbirds to honor Jackie Robinson, host 'Memphis 13' forum

Memphis Redbirds will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the baseball color barrier with new jerseys and a forum.

The Redbirds will wear custom jerseys with Robinson's face on them, along with a logo of the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

In addition, the Redbirds will host a forum with members of “The Memphis 13,” the group of that integrated Memphis schools in 1961.

The forum will take place in the Home Plate Club at AutoZone Park at 4 p.m. Saturday, before they host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 6:35.

If you want to attend the forum, you must fill out a registration forum. You can do so by clicking here.

Tickets for the Saturday game start at $9. You can purchase tickets here.

The jerseys, which are all number 42, will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Redbirds Community Fund.

