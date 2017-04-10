Collierville police ask residents to check vehicles following burglary spree

At least six auto burglaries happened Sunday night in Collierville and now police are asking residents to check their vehicles to see if anything was stolen from them.

Police said they have a suspect in custody, but they have only been able to link that suspect to two auto burglaries.

Investigators released a photo of the vehicle the suspect used during the burglaries.

If you notice something missing from your car, call Collierville Police Department.

