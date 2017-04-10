FedEx volunteers build garden, outdoor learning area at Memphis school

More than 100 volunteers spent time building a community garden and outdoor learning area at a Memphis school.

Volunteers from FedEx, Kingsbury High School, and Kingsbury Middle School got together Monday morning for the project. They built limestone parkways, bird and bat houses, a compost bin, and much more.

The project is part of a grant program sponsored by FedEx and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation designed to protect and restore plants, fish, wildlife, and habitats across the country.

FedEx has spent $21 million over the past 8 years on similar conservation projects.

