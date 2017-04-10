School remains mum on investigation into student beaten in class

A Memphis mother wants answers after video captures her daughter with special needs being attacked, reportedly by two of her classmates at White Station Middle School.

Mom wants answers after daughter with special needs beaten up

Shelby County Schools released a statement about an attack on a special needs student during school, but the district refused to answer specific questions about the attack.

A video surfaced over the weekend showing a 6th grader at White Station Middle School getting punched repeatedly.

The student is Takya Wilson, 12. She was born premature and deaf; she has a tube running from her head that keeps liquid out of her brain. Her mother said one punch in the wrong spot could've killed Wilson.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement about the incident:

"Two White Station Middle School students received juvenile summonses last Wednesday for their role in an altercation with a classmate. Their actions are also a violation of Board policy, so they will face disciplinary action at school as well. Student safety is always our number one priority, and this type of behavior is not tolerated in our schools."

When asked if there was a teacher in the room or if the school was investigating to figure out ways to prevent this in the future, SCS did not respond.

Wilson's mother said she was having trouble getting an answer from the school district as well.

"Every time they transfer me to a call, that person is not at their desk," Melissa Harper said. "I got to leave a message with them...I'm done leaving messages--some actions are going to be taken."

Harper said a teacher is supposed to be in the special needs classroom at all times. She wants to know if a teacher was present in during the attack. If so, why didn't the teacher stop the attackers? If not, why was her child left unattended?

