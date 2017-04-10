Vacant Frayser house destroyed by fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Vacant Frayser house destroyed by fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A vacant house caught fire on Justin Street in Frayser, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The fire sparked around 3:30 p.m. behind the Walgreens at Frayser Boulevard and Rangeline Road.

There are no reported injuries from the fire.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly